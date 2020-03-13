Watch: Yash REACTS to a paparazzi's question on KGF 2's release date at Mumbai airport

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Yash was all smiles for the paparazzi as he obliged them with candid pictures while walking towards the exit at the Mumbai airport. Check out the video below.

KGF star Yash turned heads and made everyone take note of his super stylish look when he landed in Mumbai on Thursday. Yash looked dashing as always in a white statement jacket with black lapels. He completed his look with white shoes and accessorised with sunglasses. He was all smiles for the paparazzi as he obliged them with candid pictures while walking towards the exit at the Mumbai airport. Yash also reacted to a paparazzi's question on KGF 2.

In the video, Yash can be seen walking towards the airport's exit when the paparazzi surrounded him for a round of photos. The actor was definitely surprised to see them and flashed his wide smile. One of the photographers can be heard asking in the background, "Sir, KGF 2 is coming na?" To this, Yash smiled and reacted by saying, "Coming soon."

Check out the video below and listen in closely:

Talking about KGF: Chapter 2, the film has been the talk of the town since its inception. A sequel to the super successful KGF: Chapter 1, fans of Rocky Bhai have been waiting with bated breath to witness his return to the big screen. Recently, reports of

KGF 2 and SS Rajamoulis's RRR clashing at the box office had taken over social media. However, Yash revealed that the makers of both the films are in talks over the matter and made it clear that the films will not release on the same date.

