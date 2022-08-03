Wayback Wednesday: Ajith Kumar is definition of handsome in this pic as fans celebrate '#3DecadesOfAjithism'

Ajith Kumar fans can't keep calm as the actor marks three decades in the film industry. Social media is filled with special messages, posters, and pics. As today's Wayback Wednesday, we got hands on his best throwback pic and we must say Ajith is the definition of handsome. He aged like fine wine and didn't seem to change a bit and this pic is proof.

Ajith Kumar is seen flaunting his macho looks as he posed for the camera in a denim shirt and trimmed beard. It's a perfect Wayback to celebrate #3DecadesOfAjithism as it's rare to come across his photoshoot pics. Ajith Kumar started his career in the film industry with an uncredited role as a school student in En Veedu En Kanavar (1990). Three years later he appeared in the Telugu film Prema Pusthakam (1993), which marked his official debut and also remains his only Telugu film to date. Ajith's first commercially successful film as a lead actor was Aasai.

Take a lok at Ajith Kumar's pic here:

For unversed, Ajith ventured into the cinema to clear the debts he incurred in a garment export venture gone awry. had no plans of continuing in the industry as he always wanted to clear debts but Aasai became a big hit and tables turned and the rest of what we see is history.

Ajith Kumar is currently occupied with his forthcoming project along with director H. Vinoth. Tentatively titled AK61, the movie will see Manju Warrier as the leading lady alongside Samuthirakani, John Kokken and Kavin in prominent roles. He has also signed up for his next with Vignesh Shivan, tentatively titled AK62. Anirudh Ravichander is onboard the team as the music composer. Bankrolled by the Lyca Productions house, the other cast and crew of the film have not been revealed yet.