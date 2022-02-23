Wayback Wednesday: Anushka Shetty's first audition as a Hyderabadi wife is hilarious; VIDEO

Today, Anushka Shetty is one of the most bankable actresses in the industry. But before coming through the path of success, the actress had a fair share of struggles. This throwback video of Anushka Shetty’s first audition will remind you of how far the Baahubali actress has come. It’s inspiring and commendable!

Being an outsider to the industry, Anushka Shetty has gone through many auditions before making her first debut in Telugu in 2005 in Super. Anushka Shetty’s first audition was in Hindi and acted as a housewife with a tinge of Hyderabadi slang. In the video, the actress was seen saying dialogues in Hindi. Acting as the typical housewife, the sequence between a Hyderabad couple is hilarious and she performed them very well. She said some typical Hindi lines like, “Ya Allah, mere abba ko kyu beech mein la raho (why do you bring my father in between.)” Another classic line, “Itni hi na pasand hu toh shaadi kyu kiya? ( Why Did you marry me if you didn’t like me)”.

Be it a housewife or Devasena, the actress knows how to nail every performance. No wonder, she is called the lady superstar of the south film industry. Do watch this treasured video of Anushka Shetty, she nailed every dialogue.

Anushka Shetty was last seen in the film Nishabdham, which was released in 2020 on the OTT platform and has received a good response. The Baahubali actress has announced her new film with director Mahesh Babu and bankrolled by UV Creations. The shooting of the film will go on floors soon and more announcement about the star cast is expected to be out in the coming days.

