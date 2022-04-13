Wayback Wednesday: Dhruva Sarja is a spitting image of his late brother & actor Chiranjeevi in this pic

Dhruva Sarja and his brother late Chiranjeevi shared a beautiful bond and love with each other. Today, we get you the best wayback of these handsome brothers flaunting his good looks and making the best siblings duo.

Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja took to his Instagram story this morning and shared a throwback pic with his late brother Chiranjeevi Sarja. The picture shared by Dhruva Sarja left the fans and followers of the late actor teary-eyed. The pic shows Dhruva and Chiranjeevi making for a handsome brother's duo as they looked bulked up flaunting their big biceps. Dhruva also bears a striking resemblance to his late brother in the throwback pic.

Chiranjeevi passed away due to a cardiac arrest at a city hospital on June 7, 2020. The 39-year old actor complained of restlessness following which he was rushed to a private hospital where he passed away. The unfortunate demise of the Sandalwood actor, Chiranjeevi Sarja left the entire south film industry in a state of shock. The family of the late actor is still trying to cope with this huge loss.

Days after Chiranjeevi's demise, his wife Meghana gave birth to a baby boy, whom they named Raayan Raj Sarja and has completed one year a few months ago. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Meghana revealed that her baby was the first thing that came to her mind after hearing the confirmation news of Chiranjeevi's death from the hospital. She also said that her son also deals with the traumatic phase.

