Wayback Wednesday: Kichcha Sudeep, Puneeth Rajkumar's then & now pic is proof of their everlasting friendship

Puneeth Rajkumar and Kichcha Sudeep, the biggest stars of Sandalwood, are the most closest friends since decades. Their story of friendship began right from their childhood and has been continuing with a lot of glory though the late Powerstar is not in this world anymore. This pic of Sudeep and Puneeth is proof of their everlasting friendship and what beautiful bond they're shared.

On the century-day celebration of Puneeth Rajkumar's Raajakumara celebrations, the two stalwarts came together on stage and entertained the audience with forever memories. This pic is from the same event as well. Kiccha Sudeep and Puneeth Rajkumar can be seen recreating their childhood picture during the event. This 'then and now' pic not only shows their everlasting friendship, but also the mutual love, respect and memories they have. Take a look at these throwback pic below:

After the demise of Puneeth Rajkumar in October, Sudeep penned an emotional note remembering his dear friend. Recalling how he and Puneeth met in childhood, the Vikrant Rona actor wrote, "Since my father was a familiar name amongst the film people , Puneeth was brought home by his people for lunch post his theater visit . It was then I first met him and probably the age factor made us hit it off instantly . He was more curious about my toys than the huge lunch spread . I still remember the lady running behind him with the plate trying to feed him while He and I were busy playing Seeing him excited. making me all the more excited . My neighbour's and the kids around had gathered all around our house , because it wasn't just any other kid on the block .... It was Puneeth , the new star kid and son of the legend Dr Rajkumar."

