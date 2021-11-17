Wayback Wednesday: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara captures him cuddling with Namrata & it's all things love

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one such couple who will make you believe in true love. Their love at first sight, grew to 15 years of togetherness, which is the most beautiful thing in this world. We all know Namrata Shirodkar’s love for her husband Mahesh Babu, as she regularly posts lovable pictures and videos of him. This throwback picture of the couple is all things cute and lovable.

Namrata took to her Instagram handle and shared a cutest candid picture of herself and Mahesh Babu wrapped in each other’s arms. The adorable moment was captured by their daughter Sitara. Sharing the picture, Namrata penned a heartwarming caption, which says, “only emotion that makes us live happy lives .. kindness, empathy compassion all stem from this emotion of love…love is the truest n highest form of being evolved !! This is my perception !! So be loving and be kind and be compassionate people to each other !! We have one live to live and one life to give….#behappy #besafe #bekind this ones with my true happiness !!.”

The couple fell in love on the sets of their first film, Vamsi, in 2000. After five years of courtship, the couple tied the knot back in 2005 and are blessed with two kids, Gautham and Sitara. The cute little family never fails to impress with their strong bond and always sets major family goals. Mahesh and Namrata’s love story is nothing less than a fairytale and going back through those pictures is always pure happiness.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in the upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram. The music of the film is composed by S Thaman and Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady.