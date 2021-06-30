  1. Home
Wayback Wednesday: Mammootty gets emotional as he recalls his first ever appearance on celluloid; SEE PHOTO

Mammootty's debut was in the 1971 film Anubhavangal Paalichakal as a junior artist. The film was directed by K. S. Sethumadhava.
21666 reads Mumbai Updated: June 30, 2021 11:47 pm
Mammootty debut film look Wayback Wednesday: Mammootty gets emotional as he recalls his first ever appearance on celluloid; SEE PHOTO
Malayalam megastar Mammootty takes a trip down memory lane as he recalls his first-ever screen presence and his transformation is sure to leave you stunned. The actor took to Instagram and shared a photo, which has been edited by one of his fans. He wrote, "Big thanks to the person who did this. This is a screengrab from my first ever appearance on celluloid. Colour corrected from black and white." Mammootty also remembered about him touching feet of Sathyan while he was resting in between the shoots. 

He further wrote, "This brings back such vivid memories from another time. I had the rare privilege to be in the same film as Sathyan master. In fact I remember touching his feet once when he was asleep, resting between shots." Mammootty's debut was in the 1971 film Anubhavangal Paalichakal as a junior artist. The film was directed by K. S. Sethumadhava. It was the last film of Sathyan, who passed away after the shooting of the film. It is almost half a century since Sathyan's demise. He gave flawless visual experience to the audience till the last moment of his life. Kamal Haasan had then called it one of his favourite films. 

Take a look at Mammootty's post below:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mammootty (@mammootty)

On the professional front, Mammootty has teamed up with filmmaker Amal Neerad for the upcoming project titled, Bheeshma Parvam. The film is bankrolled by director Amal Neerad's home banner, Amal Neerad Productions.

