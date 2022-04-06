Wayback Wednesday: Shruti Haasan reminisces her childhood roots as she shares a cute pic in school uniform

Shruti Haasan often shares details of her day-to-day life on social media. Today, the actress woke up with her childhood days on her mind as she shared a cute throwback childhood photo to make our weekday better. She also penned a heartfelt note reminiscing about her childhood roots and how they define us today.

Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram handle and shared a perfect wayback moment for us with her adorable childhood pic in school uniform. She is an absolute cutie in her white school uniform, ponytails and cute hair clips on the head. Like always, Shruti’s blast from the past turned out to be a super-hit with her Instafam, who showered the photo with a whole lot of love.

She also penned a note, which read, "#throwback how does one never forget the child and also leave the past behind ? Our most defining moments the ones that shape us forever happen in childhood and carry us through and sometimes those memories we can’t let go off ? They become the burned to carry .. that bully on the playground or were you the bully ? Do you remember the adult who wasn’t as nice or that one other kid who had the same unspoken truth as you ? Do you remember the friend you always wanted to sit next to and the teacher who taught you more than just the subject on paper ..The child in us always has more heart and wisdom than we pretend to have as grown ups … I’m going back to my roots to Thank the child inside of me and to set her free … she always knew best it seems #randomlyphilosphicalwedensday #wokeupthinking."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan will be sharing screen space with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar. Additionally, she will also work alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi in their next, Mega154.

