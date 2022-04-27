Wayback Wednesday: Shruti Haasan's childhood pics show she was one naughty kid in school

Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular actresses in the South. She enjoys a huge fanbase and often shares a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Going through her feed, we have realised that her childhood pics are pure delight and perfect Wayback one must definitely see. Terming herself as a ‘monkey kid’ since 1993, Shruti Haasan went down the lane, and treated us with two adorable pictures from her childhood.

Firstly, Shruti Haasan shared a hilarious picture of herself from childhood. She shared a picture of her sitting on a monkey toy and goofing around. It’s not just the picture that is funny, the caption is even funnier. She wrote, “Monkey me 1993.” Like always, Shruti’s blast from the past turned out to be a super-hit with her Instafam, who showered the photo with a whole lot of love.

Shruti Shared another picture from school days and reminisced the happy memories with her friends. One can see, Shruti posing for the camera in school uniforms with her wonderful friends. Definitely a happy picture with such a smile. Sharing the picture, she wrote, Abacus memories with @anusharamki @niaeats @seaanemoneshe Anshu and Shakti—- abacus was such an amazing school and I’m always so thankful to have studied there and made the very best friends for life.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, will be sharing screen space with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar. The film is expected to release in April 2023. She had also been roped in as the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi in his next Mega154 with director KS Ravindra.

