Wayback Wednesday: Vijay Deverakonda, Anand's summer was about playing cricket, fighting and stealing food

Vijay Deverakonda and his brother Anand are one of the most handsome hunks in Tollywood. Vijay never skips a chance to be with his family members and is extremely close to his brother. They share a beautiful bond and are more like best friends instead of brothers. Now, let's go down memory lane and take a look at an adorable childhood pic of Vijay and Anand.

Vijay Deverakonda and Anand's childhood was like most of all. Yes, and the duo loved summer as they got to play cricket all day and eat their favourite food. And they also fought like every sibling in the story. The photo appears to be of their cricket-playing sessions as kids. Little Anand can be seen standing on the left-hand side while big brother Vijay is on the right-hand side of the picture

Sharing the pic, Anand shared about summer diaries as kids and said they always got each other's back in life. Their picture defined the bond of brotherhood perfectly.

Take a look at Vijay Deverakonda and Anand's childhood pic here:



A few days ago, the brothers enjoyed a football match in Hyderabad and their perfect photo went viral. His younger brother, actor Anand Deverakonda hugged him from behind in the Hyderabad Black Hawks’ black and orange jersey. Fans showered their love and appreciated this candid moment between the brothers.



Professional front

Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen sharing screen space with Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the romantic entertainer, Kushi. Conceptualized and directed by Shiva Nirvana, Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the drama. After the first schedule in Kashmir, the film got halted due to Samantha's health condition Myositis. Vijay Deverakonda's next with director Gautam Tinnanuri

Anand Deverakonda will next be a part of Uday Shetty's Gam Gam Ganesha. She is also part of the romantic film Baby, written and directed by Sai Rajesh, the film is backed by SKN under A Mass Movie Makers Production banner and co-produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni. Besides Anand Deverakonda, the film also stars Vaishnavi Chaitanya.

ALSO READ: Nani exudes charm in a casual jacket as he attends Dasara trailer launch in Lucknow; See PICS