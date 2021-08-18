Wayback Wednesday: When Allu Arjun asked daughter Arha to marry a man of his choice & her reply was the cutest

Allu Arjun is a loving husband and a doting father to his two kids Ayaan and Arha. Both of them are quite loved and popular star kids among the audience. However, Allu Arjun is very close to his daughter Arha as she is a total daddy's little girl. Their every picture and video receives a lot of love on social media platforms. This video of Allu Arjun asking his daughter to marry a man of his choice is the cutest wayback you will see on the internet.

Allu Arjun never leaves a moment to flaunt his love for his kids especially his daughter, who is the apple of his eyes. The actor shared a video where he kept asking his daughter to marry a guy of his choice and her reply is every daddy's little girl in the world. In the video, he was saying I will marry whomever you say, dad, to which he asked Arha to repeat the same but she doesn't agree with it. Quite taken aback by Arha's response, Allu Arjun called her daughter 'My Donga fellow' and it was so adorable to miss out. The father and daughter duo is such loving and we are all hearts of it. Take a look at the video here:

This is not the first time Allu Arjun is making this request to his daughter about marriage. Yet, for the 374th time, as as Allu Arjun mentioned, he has mentioned has failed as little Arha is stubborn with her answer.

Arha is the new star in making in the Allu family as she is making her debut as a child artist in Samantha Akkineni starrer Shaakuntalam. She is playing the role of Princess Bharata and recently wrapped the entire shoot. On that note, Allu Arjun penned a heartwarming about how proud dad he is.

Also Read: Pearle Maaney & Srinish Aravind's daughter Nila looks like a little angel in PHOTOS from her baptism

Allu Arjun is currently working on Sukumar's directorial film Pushpa, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The film considers of two parts and the first part will be released for Christmas 2021.