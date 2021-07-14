Wayback Wednesday: When Allu Arjun did Pooja Hegde's makeup and showed how to become ‘Miss DJ’ on the sets

Wayback to the time, when Pooja Hegde shared hilarious yet cute photos with Allu Arjun from the sets of Duvvada Jagannadham, which also showed their amazing chemistry.

There is no proof needed to show when it is said that Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde are one of the best onscreen pairs as their chemistry does all the talking. Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde worked together on two films namely, Duvvada Jagannadham (2017) and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo (2020), which became superhit. Allu Arjun's comedy delivery to Pooja's antics is the best on the silver screen and some of their scenes from both the movies are everlasting. Today, for wayback Wednesday, we shall look at one such memory, where Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's chemistry and friendship is visible in clear and the cutest.

Let us look at the time when Pooja Hegde shared photos with Allu Arjun from behind the scenes of their hit movie Duvvada Jagannadham. In one of the photos, Allu Arjun can be seen applying makeup to Pooja, as she gets ready for her role. The other picture shows Pooja holding on to Allu Arjun as he gives a hilarious expression. She posted these pictures in 2020, when Duvvada Jagannadham completed 3 years of its release and wrote, “Throwback to the time when @alluarjunonline aka Duvvada Jaggannadham was showing me how to become Miss DJ The Vibuthi Pro… ‪Ty @harish2you for being the orchestrator of laughter…What a fun set it was and I think somewhere the fun we had on set reached the audience.. can’t wait to shoot with this super special team again @thisisdsp @kamera002 #DilRaaju Garu #3YearsForDJ #DJ.” Check out the pictures below:

Duvvada Jagannadham became one of the biggest hits in Telugu in 2017. The movie is remembered for the lead pair Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s stunning chemistry, chartbuster music, brilliant narrative, and a stellar cast.

Credits :Pooja Hegde Instagram

