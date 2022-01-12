Wayback Wednesday: When Allu Arjun's daughter Arha won hearts by reciting dialogue from Ala Vaikunthapurramulo

Allu Arjun is the well-known and most loved actor in Tollywood. Known for his stellar performances, he broke the box office records in 2020 with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Though it’s been two years since the release, the saga of Allu Arjun and Trivikram is still as fresh as yesterday. So for today's wayback, what better than a cute video of the star's daughter Allu Arha reciting a famous dialogue from the film.

Let us revisit the time when Allu Arha, Allu Arjun’s little daughter recited a really popular dialogue from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. In the video Allu Arjun shared, Allu Arha can be seen cutely saying the dialogue “Entroi gap ichav? Ivvaledu..vachindi ” Allu Arjun posted this on the occasion of Daughters Day and captioned “Daughters are the cutest thing in the world Happy Daughters Day to all the daughters in the world. Thought I’d share a funn video I shot with my daughter. #happydaughtersday.”

Arha is no less than a superstar too and her dad makes her recite his famous dialogues for every movie. The little one recently also recited his famous 'Thaggede Le' dialogue from his 2022's blockbuster film Pushpa The Rise and made everyone go aww.

Check out the cute video below:

The Trivikram Srinivas directorial, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was released in January 2020, was one of the biggest hits of Tollywood. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s audio album made a huge splash on social media as each and every song was immensely loved by the audience.

Also Read: Famous Star Kid: Allu Arjun's daughter Arha has got everything a star needs & here is the proof