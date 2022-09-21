Wayback Wednesday: When Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan got clicked in a perfect fam-jam moment; PHOTO
Take a look at this throwback picture of Megastar Chiranjeevi posing with his family.
One of the biggest stars in Tollywood, Chiranjeevi is also a father to three children including son Ram Charan and daughters Sreeja, and Sushmitha. Time and again, the fans get to see a glimpse of their family time through social media. Today, we will be discussing one such fam-jam picture of the Megastar. Back in August 2019, Sreeja dropped a perfect family still on Instagram to wish his dad on his birthday.
She dropped the pic along with the caption, "The reason for the smile on my face and happiness in my life. Love you daddy! A very happy birthday #daddysgirl #happyfamily #togetherforever." The photo shows Chiranjeevi surrounded by his loved ones as he poses with his wife Surekha, Ram Charan, Sreeja and Sushmitha.
Check out the post below:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi will next grace the silver screen with Mohan Raja's directorial GodFather. The project is an official Telugu remake of the 2019 movie Lucifer with Mohanlal as the protagonist. Not too long ago, the makers unveiled the primary single from the action drama, Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar featuring Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan. With Lady Superstar Nayanthara, director Puri Jagannadh and Satya Dev in pivotal characters, GodFather is scheduled to hit the silver screens on the 5th of October this year.
In addition to this, Chiranjeevi has signed up filmmaker Meher Ramesh's action entertainer, Bholaa Shankar. The venture stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in key roles, along with the rest. While the F3 actress has been paired opposite Chiranjeevi as the leading lady, the Dasara star will play his sister in the movie.
He further has Mega 154 with Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja in the making.
