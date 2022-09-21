Wayback Wednesday: When Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan got clicked in a perfect fam-jam moment; PHOTO

One of the biggest stars in Tollywood, Chiranjeevi is also a father to three children including son Ram Charan and daughters Sreeja, and Sushmitha. Time and again, the fans get to see a glimpse of their family time through social media. Today, we will be discussing one such fam-jam picture of the Megastar. Back in August 2019, Sreeja dropped a perfect family still on Instagram to wish his dad on his birthday.

She dropped the pic along with the caption, "The reason for the smile on my face and happiness in my life. Love you daddy! A very happy birthday #daddysgirl #happyfamily #togetherforever." The photo shows Chiranjeevi surrounded by his loved ones as he poses with his wife Surekha, Ram Charan, Sreeja and Sushmitha.