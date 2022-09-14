Wayback Wednesday: When Chiranjeevi was filled with joy watching his granddaughter dance to his favourite song

Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the most popular actors in the South film industry. Chiranjeevi always maintained a very social life apart from his movies. He never missed a public appearance and always was in touch with his admirers. With the unpredictable onset of COVID19 and the subsequent lockdown in 2020, the actor made a long-awaited foray into the world of social media after years of not having accounts on social media.

Chiranjeevi has been an avid social media user ever since he started using the platforms. He never misses a chance to treat his fans by posting snippets from his personal life involving his family. For this week’s Wayback Wednesday, we chanced upon an adorable video with his granddaughter and it will definitely bring a smile to your face Megastar Chiranjeevi can be seen playing with his granddaughter Navishka as she asks him to play his popular song You and Me from Khaidi No. 150 (2017) movie and dances on it. Chiranjeevi is filled with joy and happiness watching his granddaughter enjoy his song.