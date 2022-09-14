Wayback Wednesday: When Chiranjeevi was filled with joy watching his granddaughter dance to his favourite song
Chiranjeevi is not just a great actor but a doting father and grandfather and this video of him enjoying with his little one is proof
Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the most popular actors in the South film industry. Chiranjeevi always maintained a very social life apart from his movies. He never missed a public appearance and always was in touch with his admirers. With the unpredictable onset of COVID19 and the subsequent lockdown in 2020, the actor made a long-awaited foray into the world of social media after years of not having accounts on social media.
Chiranjeevi has been an avid social media user ever since he started using the platforms. He never misses a chance to treat his fans by posting snippets from his personal life involving his family. For this week’s Wayback Wednesday, we chanced upon an adorable video with his granddaughter and it will definitely bring a smile to your face Megastar Chiranjeevi can be seen playing with his granddaughter Navishka as she asks him to play his popular song You and Me from Khaidi No. 150 (2017) movie and dances on it. Chiranjeevi is filled with joy and happiness watching his granddaughter enjoy his song.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi has an exciting lineup of projects. He will be seen in Mohan Raja's directorial GodFather, a remake of Lucifer. Yesterday, the promo video of the first single Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar featuring Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan was released and their swag is unmissable. The film stars Nayanthara as the female lead and is set for release on October 5.
The actor will also play the protagonist in Meher Ramesh's forthcoming action drama, Bholaa Shankar. This much-discussed drama is slated to hit the big screens on 14th April 2023. It stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in key roles. He also has Mega 154 with director Bobby, which stars Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja.