Wayback Wednesday: When Jr NTR reminisced his friendship with Thalapathy Vijay & called him 'true superstar'

Thalapathy Vijay is the finest star of South film industry and there's no denying about it. Although he is the biggest superstar, he maintains a very low-key life and stays away from the media glare all the time. Apart from movies, there's nothing this man wants to put out and that's why he is known as Thalapathy. His down to earth nature is not just admired by fans buts also by many celebs including Jr NTR who himself admitted that he is a true superstar for all the right reasons.

During the promotions of RRR in Chennai, while speaking to a Television channel, he spoke to Thalapathy Vijay and heaped praises. Jr NTR said, “He is a superstar. But he never takes the stardom to his head, Vijay is a very humble personality. I have interacted with him many times and recently, spoke to him over the phone after watching Master. We had interacted many things about dance. More than a friend, he is a guide to me being my senior in the industry. I’m a big fan of his dance.”

Thalapathy Vijay and Jr NTR's friendship came in light in 2019 when they spoke over a phone and wished each other success. Ever since then, many rumours came out about their collaboration but nothing reached the end point so far. Fans are eagerly waiting to see these two superstars sometimes together after knowing about the beautiful bond they share.

On the work front, Jr NTR is not the one to rest on his laurels. After the success of RRR, the actor launched his next 2 films including Koratala Siva's NTR30 and Prashanth Neel's NTR31. speculations have been doing rounds that NTR30 is delayed as an aftermath of Acharya's debacle. However, the makers of the film have rubbished the news.

Thalapathy Vijay is busy shooting for his next with National Award-Winning director Vamshi Paidipally. Titled Varisu, the film features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.