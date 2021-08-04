Wayback Wednesday: When Kajal Aggarwal posed with her husband Gautam Kitchlu & showed masks are new normal

As they say, Indian weddings stop for no one. We Indians choose happiness even in a hard time and a big fat wedding is just a part of it. Despite the pandemic, wedding bells rung but with precautions like sanitizer, social distancing, less crowd and health checkups. Although pandemic weddings are different, they are unique in their way. One such wedding in the film industry, which caught everyone's attention was Kajal Aggarwal's with her long-time beau Gautam Kitchlu.

Last year, Kajal Aggarwal broke the hearts of many ardent fans as she tied a knot with her long-time beau Gautam Kitchlu. While their wedding was an intimate affair due to COVID-19, it was nothing less than a dream as they took vows in the stunning Taj Mahal Palace hotel, Mumbai. With all covid precautions, from photoshoot to Haldi, Kajal and Gautam celebrated each wedding festive. Today, let's wayback in the time and check out how an apt 2020 wedding looks like with this beautiful photo of Kajal and Gautam

Kajal Aggarwal shared a lovely photo with her husband Gautam, which basically describes what a pandemic wedding looks like. In the photo, one can see, Kajal dressed in a yellow saree by Manish Malhotra while Gautam is dressed in a white sherwani. Both of them sported face masks that matched with their outfits. Kajal and Guatam totally slayed the new normal to perfection with their outfits and matching masks on every occasion. Didn't every bride and groom from the pandemic wedding add matching masks to their outfits? The new normal which we have to live with.

In an interview, Kajal revealed that she and Gautam were friends for seven years and also dated for three years before deciding to get married. It was the pandemic that pushed them to take the plunge. Their marriage is said to be love and arranged.