Wayback Wednesday: When Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha, Tamannaah & Rakul Preet Singh posed together & amazed fans

In an industry where catfights are as common as traffic jams, actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal made a statement with their friendship. Let's roll back to 2014 when the four divas gathered together and thrilled fans with their glam avatar, friendship and bond at an event.

The epic pic makes us scream can't handle too much beauty in one frame. And the interesting part is all the four beauties are twinned in white. Yes, while Rakul wore frills off the white bodycon dress, Kajal looked stunning as she slipped into a monochrome midi dress. Samantha, on the other end, made a fashion statement like she always does in a white and multicoloured bodycon dress. Tamannaah too looked alluring in the white and red classy ensemble.

The four beauties held each other as they posed for a beautiful pic with bright smiles.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal is on cloud nine as she became a mother and welcomed a baby boy into her life. Currently, she is away and is waiting for the release of her Acharya with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

Samantha is busy shooting for Yashoda and gearing up for the grand release of the Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal on April 28 alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Rakul, on the hand, is quite busy with her back to back to Bollywood movies. Tamannaah Bhatia will next star in Anil Ravipudi’s comedy flick F3: Fun and Frustration. She will also feature in Nagashekar’s romantic drama, Gurthunda Seethakalam, Bole Chudiyan, and Bhola Shankar.

