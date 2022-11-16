Wayback Wednesday: When Mahesh Babu said his father Krishna's smile is everything in life; WATCH

Mahesh Babu is under huge loss with the demise of his father Krishna, who was one of the finest legendary actors in the South film industry. The actor is shattered and heartbroken with the death of his father and mother Indira Devi in a span of two months. He was very close to his parents and considered his dad a god figure. Mahesh Babu has been inconsolable since yesterday and many celebs from the industry went to pay respects to Krishna and offer condolences. As Krishna's funeral will be held today, we bring a good memory of Mahesh Babu and his father and it will leave you teary-eyed. Way back to the time when the actor spoke about his dad and said his smile was everything to him.

At the promotion of his movie, Mahesh Babu spoke to his dad Krishna very fondly and called him his biggest fan ever. The actor said, "I'm the biggest of my dad. I never intend to remake his movies, they should remain great like that." Like a doting son, he also added, "I always keep saying how much ever big hit my film gets, my dad' smile is everything to me." Watch the video of Mahesh Babu speaking about his dad Krishna here: