Wayback Wednesday: When Mahesh Babu said his father Krishna's smile is everything in life; WATCH
As Krishna's funeral will be held today, we bring a good memory of Mahesh Babu and his father Krishna and it will leave you teary-eyed.
Mahesh Babu is under huge loss with the demise of his father Krishna, who was one of the finest legendary actors in the South film industry. The actor is shattered and heartbroken with the death of his father and mother Indira Devi in a span of two months. He was very close to his parents and considered his dad a god figure.
Mahesh Babu has been inconsolable since yesterday and many celebs from the industry went to pay respects to Krishna and offer condolences. As Krishna's funeral will be held today, we bring a good memory of Mahesh Babu and his father and it will leave you teary-eyed. Way back to the time when the actor spoke about his dad and said his smile was everything to him.
At the promotion of his movie, Mahesh Babu spoke to his dad Krishna very fondly and called him his biggest fan ever. The actor said, "I'm the biggest of my dad. I never intend to remake his movies, they should remain great like that."
Like a doting son, he also added, "I always keep saying how much ever big hit my film gets, my dad' smile is everything to me."
Watch the video of Mahesh Babu speaking about his dad Krishna here:
Krishna and Mahesh Babu's films
Mahesh Babu was very close with his father Krishna as he was the biggest inspiration to become an actor. The actor also considered his father a god and often credited his life to him. He also acted with his father as a child artist in almost 25 movies like Needa, Anna Thammudu, Gudachari 117 and Poratam.
Krishna dies at 79
The superstar of Tollywood, Superstar Krishna passed away today in the early morning around 4 AM at the age of 79. The legendary actor and Mahesh Babu's father suffered cardiac arrest and breathed his last at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The sad news has sent shockwaves to the Telugu film industry and the Ghattamaneni family.
Krishna is survived by his five children Mahesh Babu, Naresh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula, and Priyadarshini.
The mortals of Krishna have been kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans to visit and pay respects till 12 PM, today. Fans of Krishna and Mahesh Babu have started gathering in numbers. He will be cremated at Mahaprasthanam on November 16. He will be cremated with full state honours as instructed by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
