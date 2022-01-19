Wayback Wednesday: When Meghana Raj revealed how Chiranjeevi Sarja proposed to her; WATCH

Late Chiranjeevi Sarja and his wife Meghana Raj Sarja were one of the most adorable couples in the Kannada industry. However, in 2020, Chiranjeevi passed away due to cardiac arrest and ever since then Meghana has been living with his memories along with their son Rayaan Sarja. For today's wayback, let's look at the time when Meghana spoke about how Chiranjeevi proposed to her and it went viral.

Speaking about how Chiranjeevi proposed to Meghana, the actress said that her parents call her 'Kutty ma' and Chiranjeevi also caught on to that. When asked who proposed first in their relationship, Meghana said, "Obviously Chiru. I didn't propose as I wanted attention from his side. Knowing Chiru, he didn't ask me if I like him. It was more like, 'I like you, you must like me."

Meghana Raj Sarja never misses a day to remember her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja. She often shares throwback photos and videos of her husband on social media and every single one garners thousands of likes.

Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana were best friends for a decade before getting into a relationship and marrying. The couple got married according to Christian ceremony on April 29, 2018, and Hindu traditions on May 2, 2018. After two years of marriage, Meghana got pregnant and during her 5th month of pregnancy, Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away after suffering a massive heart attack.

