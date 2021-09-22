Wayback Wednesday: When Naga Chaitanya & Samantha Akkineni sang their hearts out at a concert; Watch VIDEO

The adorable couple of Tollywood, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni define true love. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are poles apart. While one is carefree, the other one is calm, yet together they make a fantastic power couple.

Watching the fantastic couple together is always a bliss to #ChaySam fans. Be it cosy holiday photos or fun success party photos, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni never miss a moment to set major husband and wife goals. This wayback Wednesday, we will bring back the purest form of love by Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni through this heart melting video.

Naga Chaitanya’s and Samantha’s holiday video from Spain screams love. In the video, we can see Samantha dancing and singing her heart out to ‘We Will Rock You’ while her husband is pretending to be as enthusiastic as she is. Samantha captioned it as, “I love you for always pretending to be as enthusiastic as I am.” Take a look at their cute video below:

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha fell in love with each other on the sets of Ye Maya Chesave and got married to each other after eight years in a magical way in 2017, Goa. After 4 years of marriage, reportedly the couple are seperating and heading towards divorce. However, neither of them confirmed but Sam's Twitter replies to Chay and father-in-law Nagarjuna are shutting down the rumours as well.