Wayback Wednesday: When Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan made their relationship official at an award function

The endearing couple of Kollywood, Nayanthara, and Vignesh Shivan is all set to tie the knot. Their love story of how they fell for each other on the sets of their first is quite popular just like them. But did you know when they made their relationship official? Not many know we guess, so let's way back to the time when Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara openly showed love for each other at an award function.

In 2016, after the grand success of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara were all over the news as rumours of their relationship set the tinsel town on fire. However, it was Nayanthara's gesture at SIIMA Awards in 2016 which added fuel to the relationship rumours.

In 2016, Nayanthara won the Best Actress Award in Tamil and Telugu for her performances in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. While accepting the award, she made a special request that she wants Vignesh Shivan to present the award to her as it's very special. In her acceptance speech, she said, "Thank you, Vicky, for believing in me and making me do such a wonderful role. I actually wanted to take the award from him."

Apparently, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara looked inseparable and they were captured together on camera on multiple occasions at the two-day event in Singapore. The couple was spotted together at the airport as they returned to India.

We all know how Vignesh Shivan flaunts his love for Nayanthara, if there is an award for the best partner, he surely deserves one. But the lady superstar is not behind as also always makes sure to treat her beau especially. And this award function was just the starting point. Soon in many instances, she credited him as the pillar for her success in her career and always flaunted her love for him.

For unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will tie the knot on June 9 at Sheraton Hotel in Mahabalipuram. It's an intimate affair in presence of family members and close friends.

Also Read: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan make their wedding invite special with background music of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan