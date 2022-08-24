Wayback Wednesday: When Pooja Hegde & Allu Arjun's daughter Arha danced on Ramuloo Ramulaa is unmissable

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and the songs need no special introduction as they went on to become chartbusters. Today, let's go back in time and watch the cutest video of Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun's Arha dancing on Ramulo Ramuloo. The video was declared the cutest video on the internet and surely deserves to as it is unmissable.

In January 2022, when Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo completed 2 years, has treated us with the most adorable video to celebrate the occasion. The stunner shared a throwback video of her dancing to Ramulo Ramula with Allu Arjun's daughter Arha. In the video, Arha can be seen mimicking Pooja Hegde's expressions and dance moves on the song.

Sharing the video, Pooja wrote, “On the occasion of 2 years of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, since you’ve already seen @alluarjunonline and I dancing, here’s some behind the scenes of Arha and I dancing while waiting for my shot. P.S- I think we may have invented the #Buttabomma step somewhere in there unknowingly #2YearsOfAVPL #funtimes #memories #ramulooramulaa" Many were thrilled to watch the video. Pooja’s fans and industry friends showered both of them with love in the comment section.

Allu Arjun starrer and the Trivikram Srinivas directorial Ala Vaikunthapurramloo (2020) was the biggest blockbuster of that year, to say the least. This movie had an ensemble cast, colourful discography, and overall was a perfect family entertainer.

The action-drama, made at a budget of 100 crores, was a blockbuster hit, grossing over Rs 250 crore. Songs like Butta Bomma and Samajavaragamana composed by S. Thaman still rule the charts.

