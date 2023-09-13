Wayback Wednesday: When Prabhas and Jr NTR grooved together on popular song and set dance floor ablaze

While Bollywood celebs often get together for parties, events, and more it's very rare to witness the same in the South film industry. As celebs are very low-key in the South, it's not a usual scene to watch them together but when they do, it's a pure treat for fans. In 2018, SS Rajamouli's son got married at a destination wedding in Jaipur and the entire Tollywood came down to celebrate. Today, on Wayback Wednesday, let's take a look at when Prabhas, Nagarjuna, and Jr NTR shook a leg together on a dance floor.

During the Sangeet ceremony of SS Rajamouli's son, Prabhas, Nagarjuna and Jr NTR set the dance floor on fire. The trio shook legs on the latter's famous song from Shiva. The track that is playing at the party is Botany from Nagarjuna's 1989 hit Siva. As soon as the track starts you can see Prabhas and Jr. NTR went up to Nagarjuna and asked him to shake a leg on his cult song.

Several celebrities from the industry including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and many others attended the grand wedding that took place in Jaipur.



Meanwhile, Prabhas' upcoming film Salar with director Prashanth Neel got postponed. The film will not release as scheduled on September 28. The makers are yet to announce a new release date. Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for his pan Indian film Devara, directed by Koratal Siva. The film is scheduled to release in April 2024. Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are part of the cast as well.

Nagarjuna Akkineni will next be seen in Tamil film Naa Saami Ranga, which will hit the theatres next year in January. He will also be a part of Dhanush’s forthcoming film with Sekhar Kammula. The film is tentatively titled D51.

