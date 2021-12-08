Wayback Wednesday: When Prabhas, Anushka Shetty's wedding shot from Mirchi went viral and became a poster

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are the most loved couples in Tollywood having worked together in 4 films including Billa, Mirchi and Baahubali franchise. The couple made millions of fans root for them right from their first film Mirchi as their chemistry, comfort and cuteness were visible on the screen. Last year, there were rumours about the duo getting married and a wedding pic of them went viral. Later, Anushka cleared the air that the wedding pic was a poster from Mirchi which was a blockbuster.

One of the fans shared a viral wedding shot of Anushka and Prabhas, and asked her reaction to the picture. The image had been making rounds on the internet for a long time. Talking about the pic that went viral, Anushka said, “A candid pic taken when discussing the shot made a beautiful poster for mirchi .. a movie close to my heart uv creations first movie pramod,vamsi, vikki."

Anushka Shetty and Prabhas are one of the most loved on-screen couples, which fans wish to turn into a real-life couple. The duo has been in the news many times for relationship and marriage rumours. However, each time both the actors only said they are just good friends.

On the work front, Prabhas is waiting for the release of Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, it features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Prabhas also has an untitled sci-fi film with director Nag Ashwin opposite Deepika Padukone and pan Indian film Adipurush.

The Baahubali actress has announced her new film with director Mahesh Babu, bankrolled by UV Creations.