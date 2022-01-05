Wayback Wednesday: When Prabhas posed with an Alaskan dog & looked like a beast

Prabhas is one of the kindest and most grounded celebs despite being the most popular figure in the film industry. Every single picture or scoop of Prabhas becomes a trending topic on the internet. Well, this wayback pic is another one such pic, which took the internet by storm.

Charmme Kaur, the popular producer and actress, shared a stunning picture of Prabhas along with her Alaskan Malamute dog on social media. One can see Prabhas and the Alaskan doggie posing for the picture by flaunting their beautiful eyes. This picture definitely looks powerful yet adorable. Sharing the picture, Charmee wrote, “#Darling with my 9 months old baby boy #prabhas #alaskanmalamute

Prabhas, who was in Mumbai for work commitments, took some time out to visit Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagganath's office. The Baahubali star spent some quality time with the two and also their 9-month-old pet dog.

Fans of the actor were excited to see Prabhas with an Alaskan Malamute. Within a few minutes, Charmme Kaur's post went viral on the internet.

On the work front, Prabhas' much-awaited pan-Indian film Radhe Shyam movie, which was scheduled to hit the theatres on January 14, 2021, got postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing covid surge. Directed by Radhe Krishna Kumar, Pooja Hegde is the leading lady.

Also Read: VIDEO: Prabhas waves at fans as they mob around him & his car amidst Radhe Shyam postponement

Apart from this, Prabhas also has Projectk with director Nag Ashwin, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. He will also be seen in the role of Lord Ram in the pan Indian big-budget film, Adipurush, which also stars Sunny Singh, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan,