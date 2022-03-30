Wayback Wednesday: When Prabhas posed for epic PIC with Puri Jagannadh & others as he flaunted his long chops

Tollywood celebs prove that stars can never be friends is the most wrong statement ever. The support and love they show to each other is commendable. The Telugu film industry truly believes that they are a family and when they come together it is nothing but a pure visual treat to fans. Today, we have got our hands on such a golden pic of Prabhas, Nithiin, Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, and others when they had a gala night. So let's go back and revisit the lovely pic from 2016.

Prabhas joined the team of Nithiin and Puri Jagannadh's Heart Attack when they came together to celebrate their movie. The actor had a gala night and also posed for a pic with Nithiin, Puri, Charmme, Tejaswini Madivada, and others with bright smiles. The actor looks handsome in his long chops and bulked-up body, which was for Baahubali back then.

Nithiin, who is celebrating his 39 birthday today, looks very young and good too. From Heart Attack to Liger and now Jana Gana Mana, the Puri and Charmme duo have proved that best friends always stick together no matter what.

Check out the wayback pic here:

Meanwhile, Nithiin's Macherla Niyojakavargam teaser released today and shows him as playing the role of IAS role. His mass and action avatar has made fans super excited for the film. Directed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy, Macherla Niyojakavargam is expected to arrive in theatres worldwide on July 8th.

Prabhas is also in the news today for the big buzz on his much-awaited film Adipurush. According to reports, the makers are planning to unveil the first update of the film on April 10, on the occasion of Rama Navami.

