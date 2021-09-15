Wayback Wednesday: When Prabhas REVEALED about his massive crush on Raveena Tandon & danced with her

After the success of the Baahubali franchise followed by Saaho, the Rebel Star Prabhas cemented a reputation as a pan Indian star. The actor, who is shy and a reserved person, catapulted a fan base from all over the world. Prabhas has a huge fan following from all over the globe, who drool over him. His perfect height, deep voice and charming looks make him a dream boy for millions of women out there. We all have a huge crush on him but did you ever wonder who Prabhas’ crush is? Well, let's wayback to the time when the star opened up about his crush.

Prabhas is never quite open about his personal life, not many know about his crushes, favourite woman or girlfriends. We chanced upon a once in a blue moon moment, where he opened up about his crush. Infact danced with her as well.

Prabhas has a crush on a popular 90s Bollywood actress. Prabhas once revealed that he has a big time crush on . He earlier said in an interview and reality show when he was promoting Sahoo, “I am a big fan of Raveena! Every time I saw the song from Andaz Apna Apna – Elo ji Sanam, I was like wow!.”

While promoting Saaho, the South actor appeared on Hindi Television show Nach Baliye Season 9 and Raveena happened to be one of the judges of the reality show. During the show, both Prabhas and Raveena created magic onscreen as the two were seen dancing on her iconic number Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

On the work front, Prabhas is currently working on the big budget film Radhe Shyam, which is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. He is also slated to play Lord Ram in a movie titled Adipurush which will be directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame. The actor also has another pan indian film titled Salaar with Prashanth Neel. Another pan indian project with Bollywood cast Amitabh Bachchan, , tentatively titled Project K.