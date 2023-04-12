Wayback Wednesday: When Prabhas shared an iconic moment with legends Krishna and Krishnam Raju

Krishnam Raju was an actor known for his legendary work in Telugu cinema and widely referred to as the “Rebel Star” in his heydays. The National award-winning actor has his first birthday today post his death last year, which shocked the whole of Telugu cinema. One such special post that has been getting a lot of love is the old Instagram post from his wife Syamaladevi. The post read,” Happy birthday Krishnaki.. happy birthday nee Krishnam Raju…God bless you”. The Instagram post features a photo featuring the recently deceased superstars Krishna and Krishnam Raju, Krishna Raju’s wife Shyamaladevi, and also Superstar Prabhas, who is also his nephew, from a rare meeting between the trio.

Superstars Krishna, Krishnam Raju, and Prabhas together in a frame

The birthday wish is also momentous as it involves the union of three generations of Telugu cinema. Yesteryear superstar Krishna is the father of megastar Mahesh Babu. The actor’s recent passing away was also widely mourned across Telugu cinema. The picture is a union of Telegu superstars from three generations and it is a sight for sore eyes. It is a rare occasion for lovers of Telugu cinema as it celebrates its matinee idols and their contributions to cinema from the past, with Prabhas representing the changing, new guard. Krishnam Raju passed away last year from complications from pneumonia followed by cardiac arrest.

What makes it so special?

Krishnam Raju was known for his rebellious streak as an actor and is one of Telugu cinema’s biggest names with several accolades and awards to his name. This photo marks the history of Telugu cinema and also celebrates the works and spirits of stars like Krishna and Krishna Raju, who once ruled the hearts of millions and continue to do so, along with greeting the new guard symbolized by Prabhas.

