Wayback Wednesday: When Priyanka Chopra made debut as a singer with Thalapathy Vijay's Tamil movie Thamizhan

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest and popular stars in the film industry, who has shared screen space with many actresses from different lingual industries. He has also shared screen space with global star Jonas back in the 2000s for a Tamil movie titled Thamizhan, which became a super hit. Today, let's go back in time and check out this nostalgic picture shared by the music composer of the film D Imman from the sets.

Music composer D Imman went down memory lane and gave the perfect wayback for Wednesday. He shared a precious photo of Priyanka Chopra Jonas singing in front of the mic as he gives directions. The actress not only made her debut in the film industry with Thalapathy Vijay starrer Thamizhan but also marked her debut as a singer with this film. She along with Thalpathy Vijay sang the 'Ullathai Killathe' song from the film. According to reports, Vijay recommended Priyanka Chopra to sing a song for the film after hearing her humming to a tune.

Priyanka Chopra has recently written a book of memoirs titled Unfinished and in that she mentioned some really sweet memories and words for her first co-star Thalapathy Vijay. In the book, Priyanka wrote, "Vijay’s humility and his generosity with fans made a lasting impression on me."

True to her words, Thalapathy Vijay is one such star who enjoys a loyal fan base not only in Tamil but all over the southern states. His every movie, picture, or news goes viral in minutes and reaches millions of people. The Thalapathy fans not only stand by him in good times but also support him in hard times and the recent tax exemption case is proof of it.

Directed by Majith, Thamizhan had a screenplay written by Vijay's father SA Chandrasekar.