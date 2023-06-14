Wayback Wednesday: When Ram Charan revealed who he is afraid of Upasana or father Chiranjeevi; Can you guess?

It's the 11th wedding anniversary of Ram Charan and his wife Upasana and they always manage to set goals. Today, on our way back Wednesday, we bring you an episode when Ram Charan revealed who he is really scared of, his wife or father Chiranjeevi? What do you think? Well, his response will definitely leave you splits.

During an event, when Chiranjeevi and Upasana were present together on a stage, he was asked who he fears more in general – his father or his wife. The actor said he doesn't know if he is scared of Upasana.

He added, “I’ve seen my dad being very careful around my mom. She’s the boss of the family, she’s the boss to me, my dad and even my uncle (Pawan Kalyan). I have also learnt from my dad to be careful around Upasana, just like how he’s around my mom." Reacting to Ram Charan’s answer, Chiranjeevi joked, “If you’ve learnt it from me, you’ll be happy.”



Parents-to-be 11th wedding anniversary

The power couple are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary. It's a special year for the couple as they are all set to embrace parenthood after 11 years of marriage. They are all set to welcome their newborn next month. Both are super excited for their baby and have been celebrating it, especially with vacations, baby showers, parties and whatnot.

Professional front

Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for his next, Game Changer with Shankar. The most important and electrifying climax of Game Changer with Ram Charan being wrapped up. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. Kiara Advani is the female lead of the film and S Thaman is the music composer. Karthik Subbaraj penned the script.

After this, the actor announced his forthcoming film with director Buchi Babu Sana. However, details about the film have not been announced yet.

