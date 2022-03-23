Wayback Wednesday: When Rana Daggubati got irritated on being asked if his physique in Baahubali is real

Rana Daggubati rose to fame all over the world with his antagonist’s role from the mighty successful film the Baahubali series. His performance as Bhallaladeva in beefed-up body and ominous performance proved to be an ideal match for Prabhas on the big screen. Rana is still remembered for his character, especially for his villain antics and bullfight, which had made everyone call him the best antagonist opposite Prabhas to date.

For this to happen, Rana Daggubati indeed did a lot. It sounds unbelievable, but Rana has apparently put on around 25 kilos to play the role of Bhallaladeva in the second installment of the Baahubali series. His transformation pic back then took the internet by storm and garnered appreciation from celebs like Suriya, Akhil and more.

During one of the interviews, a journalist asked Rana Daggubati if his body is real or computer-generated. To which, he gave an epic reply with worn-out facing saying are you serious. The actor said, "Are you serious. well, I had no job, both of us, I and Prabhas had no job for five years except training and looking like what you see on the screen. it is not computer-generated, it's human-generated, pretty real."

Baahubali: The Beginning and the second part of the film, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, shattered box office records and shall always remain as two of the best Indian films of all time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after the success of his action drama, Bheemla Nayak alongside Pawan Kalyan, the star will share screen space with Sai Pallavi in the periodic drama, Virata Parvam. Helmed by director Venu Udugula, the films follow the tale from the Naxalite movement which took place in the Telangana region in the 1990s. This project was earlier scheduled to release on 30 April 2021 but got postponed due to the COVID-19 situation. Now, the makers are yet to announce an official release date.

