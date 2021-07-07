Wayback Wednesday: When Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan, Akhil Akkineni & others had a blast at a house party

When Rana Daggubati had a fun birthday with his close friends Ram Charan, Akhil Akkineni, Sania Mirza and others at a house party before the coronavirus pandemic period.

Rana Daggubati hails from a filmy background and always had close friends from within the film industry. From early 2000s actor Tarun to 21st-century actor Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Dagubbati is a close pal of many stars in the Telugu film industry. As today’s world is about masks and social distancing, let’s go back in time, when top celebs of Tollywood had a gala time. For today’s wayback, we chanced upon a few happy star-studded candid pictures from Rana Daggubati’s birthday celebration.

Last year, on Rana’s birthday, his close friends, from Ram Charan to Sania Mirza, partied together with big laughs and happy faces. The photos show a bunch of friends, most of them being his school and college friends, while Ram Charan, Akhil Akkineni, and Sania Mirza are his showbiz friends. Post the party, Rana had shared photos on social media that we will take a look at again. The Baahubali star had captioned, “Always my side…missing a few. But thank you for making life so fun (sic.)” Aren’t these the most happening photos? It only makes us want to see such happy get-togethers more often. They had a gala time at Rana Daggubati’s private party.

Also Read: Ram Charan and his wife Upasana step out for midweek lunch date to spend quality time; PHOTO

On the work front, Rana is awaiting the release of Virata Parvam alongside Sai Pallavi, which was postponed due to the second wave of the Coronavirus. Rana is currently filming for the untitled remake of the hit Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020) alongside Pawan Kalyan and is directed by Sagar Chandra of Appatlo Okadundevadu (2016) fame. Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan are essaying the roles played by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon respectively, from the original.

Credits :Rana Daggubati Instagram

Share your comment ×