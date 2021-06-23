Wayback Wednesday: When Rana Daggubati shared a picture with Ram Charan & Tarun from their teen years

This wayback picture shared by Rana Daggubati featuring Ram Charan and Tarun from their teens is pure gold.

The two most popular actors of the Tollywood industry, Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan are close friends. While Rana maintains a great bond with every actor in the industry, he and Ram Charan have been friends since childhood. We found one such picture of Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan, which evidently proves their friendship.

In this blast from the past picture, one can see Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan looking unrecognisable as the picture is from the 90s. This amazing picture was taken on actor Tarun's birthday. Tarun was one of the biggest Tollywood heroes from the early 2000s with a streak of movies that went on to become blockbusters.

In the picture, Ram Charan and Rana can be seen looking young and dashing, clad in their formal wear comprising blue shirts. Unlike their current macho looks, Rana and Ram Charan’s clean shaven avatars make them look cute. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Rana wrote in the caption, “A throwback into many centuries ago or at least feels like it. I have no memory of this at all… #Charan #Tarun (sic.)”

For the unversed, Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan are the closest and oldest friends from Tollywood. The two have been thick friends from childhood and even studied in the same school and college. They both did schooling together and graduated together from the same college in Hyderabad.

On the work front, Rana is awaiting the release of Virata Parvam alongside Sai Pallavi, which was postponed due to the second wave of the Coronavirus. Rana is currently filming for the untitled remake of the hit Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020) alongside Pawan Kalyan and is directed by Sagar Chandra

Ram Charan is currently filming for the much anticipated Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) directed by S. S. Rajamouli alongside Jr NTR. He is also playing a crucial part in his father’s Chiranjeevi's film titled Acharya. Ram Charan is playing the role of Siddha and is paired opposite Pooja Hegde.

Credits :Rana Daggubati Instagram

Share your comment ×