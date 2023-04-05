Wayback Wednesday: When Rashmika Mandanna made Salman Khan groove to Saami Saami on stage

Rashmika Mandanna often referred to lovingly as the 'national crush' is celebrating her birthday today. She has been getting a lot of love and adoration from her fans all over and Rashmika has been ruling our timelines with her interviews and dance performances storming social media handles. Continuing the trend, we get a throwback video of her which has got everyone excited. This short video from an award show from a couple of years back features her special moments with none other than superstar Salman Khan in the company.

Rashmika’s “Saami Saami” moment with Salman Khan

The video is ruling social media and features an elated Rashmika Mandanna getting an award for her performance in Pushpa. The actress comes onstage for the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards that took place in Mumbai, where she was awarded the Youth Icon Award for the year 2022. The actress who started in Kannada cinema slowly spread her wings to other industries and has become a pan-Indian sensation through her amiable personality and interesting film roles. This love for her wide appeal was evident on the stage as she is cheered with thunderous applause by the fans. She is also greeted on stage by Salman Khan and they are requested to dance to the chartbuster “Saami Saami” from Pushpa. She is then handed over the award by Salman and the pair’s loving dance went viral and is one wholesome thing you will find on the internet today.

Future projects

Rashmika is busy with back-to-back projects in her lineup. She is one of the few active working actresses who can have films built around her personality alone. She is currently shooting for “Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2”, where she will be reprising her role from Pushpa 1, sharing the screen with Allu Arjun, Fahad Faasil, and Sai Pallavi. Her next major release will be “Animal “, where she will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor for the first time and will be her biggest Hindi film to date. More details about her character have not been let out yet. She will also be part of a yet untitled Venky Kudumula film in Telugu and she is also shooting for a bilingual Tamil – Telugu release Rainbow. However, the fans are happy for their favourite star who is celebrating her special day today.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna Birthday Special: Dear Comrade to Pushpa, 5 performances that made her a household name