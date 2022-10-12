Wayback Wednesday: When Rashmika Mandanna shared goofy pic with Vijay Deverakonda and said 'just being us'
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are one of the most popular rumoured couples. Although they haven't confirmed their relationship, the constant vacations, dinner dates and etc give much-added fuel to the rumours. The duo recently holidayed in the Maldives together and returned to the bay on Tuesday night. They were spotted together at the airport but made separate appearances for the paps. As the duo are back from their Maldives vacation, let's take a look at the time when they posed for goofy selfies in the gym and proved they are the best workout partners.
Rashmika Mandanna shared their unseen workout moments on Instagram. In the pictures, we see the two are twinning with the same colour t-shirt and gym pants. They were seen posing and proved they are best partners. Vijay and Rashmika looked too cute together and we are loving their friendship.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda go to the same gym in Hyderabad and also shares the same trained Kuldeep Seth. The duo were also clicked many times at the gym together, sometimes even hiding from the paparazzi.
On Sunday, Vijay and Rashmika flew to the Maldives. Although they didn't post any pics together, fans have managed to grab all the hints of them holidaying together with Rashmika Mandanna's pics. The Pushpa actress was seen sporting the same sunglasses as VD in one of her photos from her recent trip and it took the internet by storm.
The love between Rashmika and Vijay started brewing while they were working on the Telugu film Geetha Govindam in 2018 wherein both of them were playing lead roles in the film. Fans went gaga witnessing their on-screen chemistry which is cherished by many fans to date. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna never confirmed or denied dating. However, their recent diplomatic answers when the media addressed the dating rumours have managed to catch the attention, be it at Koffee With Karan or during movie promotions.
