Wayback Wednesday: When Rashmika Mandanna shared goofy pic with Vijay Deverakonda and said 'just being us'

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are one of the most popular rumoured couples. Although they haven't confirmed their relationship, the constant vacations, dinner dates and etc give much-added fuel to the rumours. The duo recently holidayed in the Maldives together and returned to the bay on Tuesday night. They were spotted together at the airport but made separate appearances for the paps. As the duo are back from their Maldives vacation, let's take a look at the time when they posed for goofy selfies in the gym and proved they are the best workout partners.

Rashmika Mandanna shared their unseen workout moments on Instagram. In the pictures, we see the two are twinning with the same colour t-shirt and gym pants. They were seen posing and proved they are best partners. Vijay and Rashmika looked too cute together and we are loving their friendship.