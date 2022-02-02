Wayback Wednesday: When Samantha surprised with sweet reply to her 'fanboy' Arjun Kapoor

Samantha is one of the most popular stars in the South film. Her journey from Ye Maya Chesave to The Family Man 2 series has been exceptional and inspiring. She does not only enjoy a huge fandom from audiences but celebs too. Wayback to the time when Samantha gave the cutest reply to Arjun Kapoor for his fanboy moment towards her.

Samantha took to Twitter and replied to an old tweet of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. In 2017, during a Q & A session on the micro-blogging site, the 35-year-old Hindi actor was asked to name his favourite South Indian actress and instantly, she termed Samantha and Nayanthara. Sam replied to this post in 2021 and called Arjun ‘Coolest’. She wrote “And I think you’re the coolest Thankyou”

Arjun Kapoor also commented on Sam’s photo with her furry friend Hash on Instagram and it went crazy viral. Samantha took to her Instagram page and posted a cute photo of herself and her pet doggo. Soon Hash got the attention of people just like his mom as Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor commented, “He’s so handsome”

On the work front, Samantha will be seen alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the much-awaited film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie will be helmed by Vignesh Shivan and today director announced that the teaser will release on February 11 and the film will hit theaters in April.

She is currently busy shooting for her pan Indian film Yashoda with directors Hari and Harish.

