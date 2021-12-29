Wayback Wednesday: When Shruti Haasan revealed she had a crush on Hrithik Roshan in school

Nobody can deny having a soft spot for Greek God Hrithik Roshan. I mean, the man is a lethal combination of good actor, good dancer and amazing looks. Since his first release Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Hrithik has massive fan base. But did you know the Vakeel Saab star Shruti Haasan once revealed that she also had a crush on Hrithik when she was in school. The revelation was made as the actress interacted with her fans on Twitter. One of her fan posted an query, “Who was your crush in your school days?" To which, Shruti Haasan replied, "Hrithik Roshan and Leonardo DiCaprio."

In 2017, speculations were rife that Hrithik will share screen with Shruti in an AR Murugadoss-directed film. However, the project never materialised and we never got a change to see the pair on-screen. Although, one can hope to see these two collaborating for a future venture.

Now on the work front, Shruti Haasan will be sharing screen space with Radhe Shyam star Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s action thriller Salaar. Financed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the film will see Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy and Easwari Rao in crucial roles. Music for the film has been composed by Ravi Basrur, while cinematography is taken care of by Bhuvan Gowda. The film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu. This Shruti Haasan and Prabhas starrer will be out in theatres on 14 April 2022.

Also Read: Shriya Saran gives a glimpse of her daughter taking baby steps at the beach and it is all things cute