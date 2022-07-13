Wayback Wednesday: When Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej and Vaisshnav queued to enjoy dosas by chef Chiranjeevi

The Konidela family, also called the Mega family, is one of the most influential and powerful families in the Telugu film industry. Many top stars of Tollywood like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan are from the Mega family. They often come together to celebrate birthdays, festivals and weddings and treat fans with frame-worthy pics. One such event when the mega familya got together was for Sankranthi.

As Sankranthi is the biggest film for Telugu people, the extended Chiranjeevi family gathered for the celebrations, complete with the traditional 'Bhogi' bonfire. One can see, Ram Charan, daughter-in-law Upasana, daughters, wife, brother-in-law Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind, the Mega Star's mother, brother Nagababu, and nephews Varun Tej, and Sai Dharam Tej in the celebrations. Well, that's not it. Chiranjeevi donned hat chef and made special dosas. Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej and Vaisshnav Tej stood in line, waiting for their turn to enjoy the delicious dosas.

The pictures and videos of the mega family go viral in seconds as its truly a bliss for fans to watch their favourite actors all together in one frame. The fans are totally love this bond between mega family and we just can't get over this throwback picture ever.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi will play the lead in the remake of the 2019 flick Lucifer. Directed by Mohan Raja, the political thriller Godfather will also feature Salman Khan in a special cameo role, alongside Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana. Financed by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, the music for Godfather has been composed by S Thaman.

Chiranjeevi also Bholaa Shankar with Meher Ramesh, and Bobby's #Chiru154 in the pipeline, which features Shruti Haasan as the female lead.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi is the master of swag; Check out these five movies if you loved the megastar in Godfather