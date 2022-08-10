Wayback Wednesday: When Vignesh Shivan called Nayanthara 'mother of his kids' & sent the internet into frenzy

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are always in the headlines and it's all because of their unconditional love for each other. They are the cutest couple in the South and are pure goals. After many years of dating, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan made it official as they tied the knot on June 9 and they look like a perfect match made in heaven.

It is well known that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan never leave a moment to flaunt love for each other and take the internet by storm every time with their romantic pics. One such moment, when the couple legit sent the internet by meltdown was when the filmmaker called the actress the mother of his children.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, in 2020, Vignesh had shared a picture of his ladylove, Nayanthara on his Instagram handle In the adorable photo, the actress can be seen holding a baby in her arms and looked super cute. However, what the attention was the adorable caption penned by her boyfriend, which made the pic more special. Vignesh had called Nayanthara 'the mother of his future children', and had won our hearts. Sharing the picture, he had written: “Happy Mother’s Day to the mother of the child in the hands of the mother of my future children.

Vignesh Shivan never misses a chance to shower his love on his soulmate, Nayanthara, and their social media handles are proof of the same. They set major goals, and now their fairytale-like love story is being made as a documentary by Netflix. Titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, the teaser was released yesterday and fans will get to see Nayanthara and Vignesh's love story, which eventually culminated in a beautiful wedding. The details of the documentary premiere will be announced soon.

Also Read: Nayanthara is 'beautiful inside & out', says Vignesh Shivan in wedding documentary teaser; WATCH

For unversed, Nayanthara’s and Vignesh Shivan’s love story began on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which gradually turned into a thick friendship and within no time, cupid’s arrow struck them.