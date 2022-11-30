Wayback Wednesday: When Yash and Ayra gave us father-daughter goals during the quarantine

Yash shared a video of trying to feed Ayra and spilling the food on his shirt in the process. As daddy dear tries to make his princess eat, the little one also feeds a bite to him. This adorable father-daughter video was captioned, "And I surrender...P.S: Perks of home quarantine...my t'shirt doesn't agree though. Stay safe everyone."

KGF star Yash loves to entertain the fans both on and off the screen. Apart from his Rocky Bhai avatar, movie buffs also love to see the Sandalwood star's social media feed. From spending time with his family to family vacations, he charms his way into our hearts every time. Back in March 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, he took to Instagram and dropped an adorable video with his little bundle of joy Ayra.

One of the most adored couples in the Kannada film industry, Yash and Radhika Pandit got married on 9th December 2016. These two welcomed their daughter on 2nd December 2018, and become parents once again to a baby boy Yatharv on 30th October 2019.

Yash on his upcoming projects

After the second installment of the popular KGF franchise, the fans eagerly wait for the announcement of Yash's next. Recently, the star and his better half attended a wedding in Bengaluru, and during the celebration, a journalist asked the actor about his upcoming project. Reacting to the inquiry, he just waved, nodded his head, and gave a huge smile.

If the reports are to be believed, Yash will team up with filmmaker Narthan for his 19th venture, named Yash19 for now. The reports further claim that Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde has been approached to play the leading lady opposite Yash. However, an official announcement is still awaited. Apart from this, the star will also be seen in the third installment of the KGF series, KGF: Chapter 3.

