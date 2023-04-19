Wayback Wednesday: When young Allu Arjun and Ram Charan made Chiranjeevi cheer for their dance moves; VIDEO

Chiranjeevi is known for his dance moves and charismatic steps from his older films till day. The star has been known for his great on-screen panache and his son Ram Charan is also following in his father’s footsteps in terms of screen persona and dance moves. The actor shook the global stage with his graceful grooves to the Academy Award-winning “Naatu Naatu”. Now let’s have a look back at an old video from years ago with Chiranjeevi cheering on a young Ram Charan in his early teens dancing to one of the most iconic steps from his father’s career. The video is also special as it features a very young Allu Arjun also dancing to the tunes with a bunch of other kids.

A nice throwback to a cute video of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan from the ’90s

The video shows a young Chiranjeevi enthusiastically cheering on as his son dances to the tunes of one of his most iconic songs. The nostalgic video has been circulating on social media for the past few years, where two of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema today, share a moment of innocent joy with each other from their childhood in the presence of one of the biggest stars this country has ever produced. The young superstars, who also happened to be cousins can be seen in the video from the ’90s, Ram Charan wearing a purple turtleneck can be seen dancing to the song just standing a few inches away from his father Chiranjeevi, who is having time of his life with the family.

Upcoming Projects

Chiranjeevi was last seen in Walter Veeraya, which was a blockbuster success, the film is an ode to his greatest classics. The star will be next seen in Bhola Shankar, which is touted to be an action entertainer where he will be seen alongside Tamannaah and Keerthy Suresh in the lead. The film is being directed by “Shadow” fame Meher Ramesh and bankrolled by Entertainment and Creative Commercials and is all geared up for a release on 11th August this year.

