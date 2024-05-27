‘We are all nepo kids…’: When Prithviraj Sukumaran talked about controversial topic; shared his bonding with Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil

Nepotism is a hot and controversial topic that surfaces from time to time in the film fraternity. Often, the actors who happen to be blood-related to already established stars are targeted with hate and negative comments because of this.

Many actors in Bollywood have opened up about nepotism and the hate around it in the past. On a related note, filmmaker and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran also spoke about his views on nepotism, which attracted a lot of eyeballs for his bold and up-front statements.

Prithviraj Sukumaran speaks on nepotism

In a candid interview, the Aadujeevitham actor confessed that it was easy for him to get his first break in the Industry, unlike many others. However, he said he is aware that those far more talented than him are still waiting to get opportunities in the industry.

As per a report in Free Press Journal, the 41-year-old actor said, "It was easy for me to come into the film industry. I got my first film only because of my surname. Someone thought I would be a good actor because I was someone's son. I wasn't even screen-tested. So I owe my first film only to my surname, nothing else. But I owe 'only my first film' to my surname’’.

Shedding some light on his special bond with Dulquer Salmaan and Fahadh Faasil, Prithviraj, on a lighter yet honest note, said, '' We are all ‘nepo kids’, all our fathers were in the industry. I have known Dulquer and Fahadh from much long ago, but in all honesty, we started getting to know each other during the pandemic because we live very close to each other.''

The Kaduva actor revealed the common interest that binds the trio together, which is their love for cars.

Further, the Saalar actor said that although it is easier for the star kids to enter the film industry, their success ultimately lies in the hands of the audience.''If someone is not good enough, then the family name will not be able to protect them or guarantee their run in the industry'', he added.

For the unversed, Prithviraj Sukumaran is the son of great actors Sukumaran and Mallika.

