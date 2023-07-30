We bet Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's wedding moment from Kushi will leave you obsessed; WATCH

Kushi is an upcoming film that guarantees, if not anything else, romance and good songs. Till now, all the songs released from the film have been roaring successes. Everyone is humming these songs, and why would they not? These songs are electric and catchy, and they are accompanied by an equally effective video.

The title track of Kushi was the last song from the film to be released, and now, Vijay Deverakonda has shared a portion of the song on his Instagram handle that has him and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s on-screen wedding moments.

The wedding glimpses from the video stood out even when the full song was released due to the sizzling chemistry between the leads and the absolute grandeur that filled every frame of the song.

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s wedding moment from Kushi will leave you obsessed

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu seem to share crackling chemistry in the Kushi songs

Along with sharing Kushi title track, Vijay also shared a caption that read, "Everytime you see her, If this is how you feel #Kushi" Vijay's caption seems to be a reference to the visuals and the lyrics of the song. The song is about the happiness that Vijay’s character feels due to Samantha’s character. The wedding moments surely took the video to a whole new level with the way they were picturized.

Kushi will be hoping to bring back romantic films to the screens once again, and let's hope the film will be successful in doing so. Romance as a genre is not as celebrated and revered as it was earlier, and that is the truth, but last year there was a romantic film that exceeded all expectations and went on to be loved by everyone.

The film in question is Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sita Ramam. The film basically revived a dying genre and proved that people are still very much up for watching a full-on romantic film. Hopefully, Kushi manages to continue what Sita Ramam achieved last year. If it does well, then Kushi will be the Sita Ramam of this year.