'We did it': Jr NTR drops pic with award; Ram Charan pens heartfelt note on Naatu Naatu's Oscar win

RRR charted history with its iconic win at Oscars 2023 for Best Original Song Naatu Naatu. Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who danced to the song in the film, took to social media and reacted to the big win. Both the stars are excited and elated to be a part of this prestigious film.

Ram Charan took to Twitter and shared a statement after winning Oscars 2023 for Naatu Naatu. He wrote, "RRR is and will always remain the most special film of our lives and of Indian Cinema history. I can't thank everyone enough for manifesting the Oscar Award. It still feels like I am living in a dream.Thank you all for the unstoppable support and love."

He further thanked SS Rajamouli Garu and MM Keeravani Garu for giving him an opportunity to be a part of this masterpiece. "Naatu Naatu is an emotion across the globe. To my co-star Tarak- Thank you brother! Hope to dance with you and create records again. This award belongs to every Indian actor, technician and film goer. My heartfelt thanks to all the fans across the world for all the love and support. This is our country's win!, his note futher read."

Jr NTR also took to Twitter and shared a pic of him holding the Oscars award in his hand. He wrote, And we did it… #Oscars95 #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie Congratulations @mmkeeravaani Sir ji, Jakkanna @ssrajamouli , @boselyricist garu, the entire team and the nation."



After Naatu Naatu won the Oscars, Jr NTR spoke during the event in Los Angeles and said this win is not just for RRR but for India as well. The actor said, “I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go. Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu. Of course none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called SS Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love.”

The actor also acknowledged the win of the other Indian film from the night. The Elephant Whisperers, a docu short directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, won in the Best Documentary Short Subject category.

