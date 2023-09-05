'We lost 8 crore in distribution': Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover makers post sarcastic tweet as he donates 1 crore

Vijay Deverakonda is currently on a high with the great success of his recently released romantic drama, Kushi. The popular Telugu actor shared the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu once again in the film which is helmed by Shiva Nirvana. Following the success of Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda surprised his fans and followers by pledging to donate 1 crore to 100 families. However, the actor's decision hasn't gone well with the makers of his 2020-released film World Famous Lover, who reacted to the reports with a sarcastic tweet.

World Famous Lover makers react to Vijay Deverakonda's donation reports

The makers of World Famous Lover, the 2020-released romantic drama that featured Vijay Deverakonda in a double role, had ended up as a massive critical and commercial failure. After the actor pledged to make a hefty donation after the success of his latest outing Kushi, the makers of the 2020 film took to their official Twitter handle and penned a sarcastic note. In the note, the banner revealed that they lost over 8 crore on the distribution of World Famous Lover, and the actor never responded to it.

"Dear @TheDeverakonda, We lost 8 crores in the distribution of #WorldFamousLover, but no one responded over it!! Now as you are donating 1CR to the families with your big heart, Kindly requesting and hoping for you to save us and our Exhibitors and distributors' families also. Thank you Yours, Abhishek Pictures. #humanity #Love #empathy," reads the post made by the banner, Abhishek Pictures.

Have a look at the Twitter post of World Famous Lover makers, below:

