We should not pollute the authenticity of our own language: A statement of Allu Arjun that makes sense today

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, written-directed by Puri Jagannadh, released yesterday and it has opened on ve..ve..very bad note. Liger is being trolled on social media, not only by the Hindi audiences but also by the Telugu audiences, who are upset and angry. Many think it could have been a sports drama without having a predictable love story. Puri Jagannadh's plan to launch Vijay as a Pan-Indian star seems to have massively failed.

Fans are disappointed with the film's 'weak script' and many have also called it Puri Jaganaddh's 'lazy direction'. On that note, we recall a very sensible statement made by Allu Arjun during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla a few months ago. This was post the success of Pushpa: The Rise.

Allu Arjun highlighted how important it is to make a film in your own language in order to maintain authenticity. However, Liger does otherwise, courtesy Puri Jagannadh who has made a film filled with scenes that are cringy, predictable.

We had asked AA if he would alter his script selection considering he is now a Pan-India star post the success of Pushpa. To this, he replied, "I want to be very authentic. I think if you're authentic in your language, people will feel authenticity in other languages too. So, I think I should make a great Telugu film which will have a great appeal in other languages too. I don't think we should pollute that much, just adjusting a little bit here and there is fine, but I don't think so we should pollute the authenticity of your own language."

A statement that very much makes sense today! Vijay Deverakonda not only failed to make a mark as a Pan-India star but also may have lost the trust of the Telugu audiences.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Also Read| Liger Review: This Vijay Deverakonda actioner is a beaten-to-death, languid mess