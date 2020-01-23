We won’t recognise the National Award if Dhanush starrer Asuran doesn’t get it, says director Ameer

Director-actor Ameer, during an award function for Vetrimaaran's Asuran, stated that he won't recognise National award if Asuran does not get one.

Director Ameer in a recent award ceremony, presented an award to director Vetrimaaran for Asuran. After presenting the award, he said that he was disappointed as Vada Chennai did not get the National Award, but if Asuran does not get one, they won’t recognise National Award as a prestigious award anymore. He also revealed that Vada Chennai 2 is on the cards and that the preproduction of the film will start soon. He also stated that Vetrimaaran is the only reason for the success of the Rajan character (played by Ameer) in Vada Chennai.

He was quoted as saying by The Times of India as, “Vetrimaran is now one of the best directors in Indian cinema and we should we proud that he is from Tamil Nadu.” On the work front, Ameer has been roped in to play the lead in VZ Dhorai’s Narkaali. It is being said that the film will be an action entertainer, which will be set on a political backdrop. The film’s shooting started a month before in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Tollywood actor Venkatesh Daggubati is all set to play the lead role in the remake of Asuran in Telugu. Director Sreekanth Addala will be directing Venkatesh again in this Telugu remake. The film’s shooting started on Tuesday and Venkatesh took to his social media space to share his look in the movie. Titled as Narappa, reports suggest that the first schedule will go on for 30 days and the second schedule will begin in Hyderabad later.

Credits :Times Of India

