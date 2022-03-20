Wedding album to flaunting baby bump: Shriya Saran shares unseen photos with husband Andrei Koscheev

Shriya Saran made headlines when she decided to exchange wedding vows with beau Andrei Koscheev. These two are now blessed with a lovely daughter Radha. The couple recently celebrated 4 years of togetherness.

Commemorating their love and bond, the Drishyam actress penned the following note, "Happy anniversary @andreikoscheev grateful for the love and laughter we have enjoyed. May we always keep growing , exploring, learning, traveling, giving love, receiving love, spreading happiness, always be wonderful friends and lovers. I will be Always grateful for my chance meeting with you. ( thanks to @dhrutidave )We are so blessed. I pray that we keep receiving god’s blessings. That we are always surrounded by family and friends. That we keep making memories we can cherish. That we are always each other’s support system."

Check out the pictures below:

Coming to her next project, Shriya Saran recently revealed the first look of her character from Chandru's upcoming action entertainer titled Kabzaa. The actress will be essaying the role of Madhumathi in the film, which will also have Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep as the protagonist. He will be seen playing an interesting character named Bharagava Bakshi.

In an unprecedented move, the project is likely to release in seven languages simultaneously. Apart from Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi, the venture will also be out in Odiya and Bengali.

In the meantime, Shriya Saran is also shooting for Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2. The movie is being rolled in Mumbai and Goa. Her other films include SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR.

Also Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata's Penny Song: Mahesh Babu oozes swag, Sitara steals the show with her graceful dance moves