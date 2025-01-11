Wedding bells for Prabhas? Kalki 2898 actor likely to get married to a girl from Andhra Pradesh

Prabhas is leading a rather busy work schedule at the moment, courtesy of his line-up of films. Amidst this, a new report has surfaced, suggesting happy news on his personal front.

Well, as per Gulte, Prabhas is likely to get married soon. Yes, you read that right! The news portal highlighted that the girl hails from Ganapavaram in Andhra Pradesh.

While there has been no official confirmation on the same from the actor or his team’s side, it was Ram Charan who first dropped this sneaky hint about the same during his interaction on the talk show Unstoppable with NBK Season 4.

For the uninitiated, Prabhas always shied away from giving any responses to the question regarding his marriage. Being one of the most eligible bachelors of his age, the actor, during a media event for his film Kalki 2898 AD, said, “I am not getting married soon because I don’t want to hurt the feelings of my female fans.”

Agree or not, rumors about Prabhas’ impending nuptials often circulate on the internet. A lot of times the actor has been linked to one or the other co-stars of his movies.

For instance, it was for a long time that the Rebel star was said to be allegedly dating his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty. Reports about the duo spending time together and even visiting each other on their shooting sets have repeatedly surfaced over the years and continue to do so.

However, the actor had once refused all the buzz, clarifying that they were nothing more than just good friends.

